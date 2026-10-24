A 26-year-old man charged with the murder of a 22-year-old Picnic Point resident has been extradited to Australia from Poland. The man was taken to Sydney and then to Mascot Police Station, where he was charged, ABC News Australia reports.

Murder investigation

According to New South Wales Police, the 22-year-old Picnic Point resident was found dead more than three years ago in a large metal cabinet in a creek at Macksville, on the state’s Mid North Coast.

Police allege that the extradited man may have been involved in the murder along with two other men. The deceased was also linked to the alleged supply of drugs in the Caringbah area; these circumstances were investigated by the Strike Force Almug task force.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arrest in Poland

With the assistance of Polish authorities and national law enforcement partners, Australian detectives secured the man’s arrest in Poland and then travelled there to extradite him. After arriving in Sydney, he was refused bail. The court is due to consider bail on this day.

Two other men were previously convicted in connection with the case. One pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while the other was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

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