At least nine people have been killed in southern Ethiopia in clashes between Oromo and Somali communities, according to reports from the country. More than 2,000 people sought refuge in neighboring Kenya, Anadolu Agency reports.

Clashes at the border

Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande said that thousands of Ethiopians crossed the border and arrived in the town of Moyale after armed clashes began on the Ethiopian side of the border on Wednesday.

According to information from Ethiopia, dozens of people were also injured during the violence. At the same time, the figures for those killed and injured have not been independently confirmed.

The conflict involves members of the Oromo and Somali communities. Tensions arose over the display of the Somali Regional State flag in an area administered by the Oromia region. Both regions are federal regions of Ethiopia, rather than the state of Somalia, which borders Ethiopia and Kenya.

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It was also reported that a woman in Moyale was wounded by a bullet fired across the border. She received medical assistance.

Assistance for displaced people

The Kenya Red Cross said it is providing emergency assistance to displaced families, initially intended for 1,000 households. Together with government authorities, the organization is providing people with temporary shelter, food, clean water, and other essential items.

The unrest has also raised concerns about further displacement of people and disruptions to cross-border trade.

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