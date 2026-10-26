Ernest Fipaza, a 63-year-old councillor of the local Mbhase municipality, was fatally shot in Dutywa, Eastern Cape province, South Africa. TimesLIVE reports that the attack occurred on Friday evening at his homestead in the Bende area of the Taleni administrative territory.

Attack circumstances

According to police, two unidentified men came to Fipaza's home at about 7:30pm and argued with him. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, after which one of the attackers, according to law enforcement, took out a firearm and fatally wounded the councillor.

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Police also said that the attackers threatened the deceased man's son with a firearm and demanded that he hand over Fipaza's firearm. They were shown a safe, which they broke open, but found no weapon there and then fled.

Investigation

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery. Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said that the suspects have not yet been detained. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Nkhata condemned the killing and said that maximum resources had been deployed to reinforce the local investigative team.

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