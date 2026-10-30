US orders some personnel to leave Saudi Arabia — Jerusalem Post

The United States has ordered government employees not involved in emergency tasks and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to security risks. The decision took effect on October 23, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh said.

Restrictions at airports

U.S. government officials must obtain special permission to use Saudi Arabian airports following recent missile and drone attacks. The embassy also warned U.S. citizens about possible further attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and other travel disruptions.

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Security situation

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the U.S. Embassy linked the order to leave the country to attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure facilities. Fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi Arabia-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government has intensified in recent weeks. The publication notes that this has opened a new unstable front in the broader war between the United States and Israel and Iran.

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