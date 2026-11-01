In Mexico, the federal audit agency has filed a criminal complaint over payments by the government of the state of Nuevo León totaling more than 7.2 billion pesos, or about $380 million. According to auditors' findings, part of the funds may have reached a law firm linked to state governor Samuel García and his father through a series of companies, The Rio Times reports.

Four payment routes

The complaint is dated October 16, 2026. It was filed by the Auditoría Superior de la Federación, the audit body of the lower house of Mexico's Congress that reviews the spending of public funds. The materials were transferred to Mexico's federal prosecutor's office, which must decide whether to open a criminal case. No one has been charged in this case.

An audit of 2025 reporting, according to the publication, found signs of likely fictitious transactions in Nuevo León and the state of Sinaloa. Auditors traced four routes of funds that began with payments from the state government to private companies. The largest involved 5.851 billion pesos paid to a construction company; 385.3 million pesos of that amount may have reached the law firm, according to the audit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another route began with 964 million pesos transferred to a trading company. Of that amount, the law firm received 202.9 million pesos, according to auditors. Under the other two routes, it received 62.9 million and 77.03 million pesos, respectively.

Funds linked to the law firm

In total, the four described routes amount to about 728 million pesos, or $39 million, which, according to auditors' calculations, reached a firm linked to García and his father. At the same time, 7.2 billion pesos is the total volume of initial payments that auditors traced in the alleged scheme, rather than the amount received by this firm.

Samuel García has led Nuevo León since October 2021 and represents the Citizens' Movement party. In a video on August 6, 2026, he said he was ready for an investigation and called the previous claims a repetition. Earlier, in May, politicians from the Morena party in the state also filed complaints with the federal prosecutor's office over payments to a firm linked to his family.

Read us on