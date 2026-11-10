Israeli forces kill 14-year-old Palestinian — Anadolu Agency

According to Anadolu Agency, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian and wounded three other people in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus in the West Bank in Palestine.

Palestine’s Health Ministry identified the deceased as Moataz Iyad Daghlas. According to the ministry, the General Authority for Civil Affairs reported that the teenager was killed by Israeli military fire.

Shooting and road closure

Local sources said that Israeli forces entered Burqa and opened fire with live ammunition at residents. They also blocked the village’s main road, restricting traffic in both directions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier that evening, Palestinian Red Crescent teams transported a young man to hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and pelvis. The Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a non-governmental organization, said its workers also transported a young man wounded in the arm to hospital.

Work of medics

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli forces did not allow ambulance crews to reach an injured person. According to the organization, three volunteer medics were detained while responding to clashes in the village.

Read us on