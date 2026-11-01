Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has appointed new governors for the central province of Al-Bayda and the northern province of Al-Jawf, parts of which are controlled by the Houthis. As Anadolu Agency reports, the relevant decrees were issued on Sunday.

According to the government-controlled Saba agency, Major General Hussein al-Aji Ali al-Awadi was appointed governor of Al-Bayda. He replaced Nasser al-Sawadi. Major General Amin Ali al-Akimi took charge of Al-Jawf province and also became commander of its military sector.

Change of leadership in two provinces

Al-Akimi replaced al-Awadi as governor of Al-Jawf, which al-Awadi had previously led. The appointments came amid fighting between government forces and the Houthis for strategic positions in both regions.

The Houthis control most of Al-Bayda. Control over Al-Jawf is divided between the group and government forces. Al-Bayda is strategically important because of its location in the country’s central part and its shared borders with eight provinces.

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Fighting and government forces’ operation

Al-Jawf borders Saudi Arabia, as well as the Houthi-controlled provinces of Saada, Amran and Sanaa. At the same time, it borders Marib and Hadramout, which are under government control.

Since October 5, government forces have been conducting the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, which is aimed at restoring state institutions in Houthi-controlled territories and retaking the capital, Sanaa. According to UN reports cited by the agency, the escalation of fighting that resumed in July has resulted in thousands of people being killed and injured and the displacement of more than a quarter of a million people.

The war in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened on the side of the country’s internationally recognized government.

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