At least eight Palestinians killed in Gaza after Israeli strikes — Cyprus Mail

At least eight Palestinians, including five police officers, were killed on Sunday in two Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing medics and the enclave’s Hamas-controlled interior ministry.

Strikes on Gaza and Khan Younis

According to medics, three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City. The interior ministry said another five police officers were killed in a separate strike in western Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said it had struck several militants in Khan Younis, without providing further details. The Israeli side did not immediately comment on the strike on Gaza City.

Statements by the sides on the ceasefire

Israel says that Hamas is rearming and carrying out attacks, violating the ceasefire agreed a year ago. In recent weeks, Israel has intensified strikes on the group.

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Hamas denies that it is trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace agreement.

Negotiations and humanitarian situation

The ceasefire, mediated by the United States, provided for the further reconstruction of the territory. At the same time, negotiators have failed to agree on the terms for Hamas’s disarmament or the withdrawal of Israeli troops, which, according to the publication, control about two-thirds of the Gaza Strip and have ordered residents to leave these areas.

According to Gaza Strip health authorities, at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the start of the ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities also report that more than 74,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli operation following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas-led militants.

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