Six killed in Matamoros after cartel raid — The Rio Times

Six people were killed in violence following a law enforcement operation against the “Ciclones” group in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas state. This was stated by state Governor Américo Villarreal, The Rio Times reports.

Military personnel and special units of Mexico’s National Guard conducted the operation on October 29. According to the federal Security Cabinet, they detained two men, including Axel Alfredo N, whom officials describe as the second-in-command of Ciclones, an armed group linked to the Gulf Cartel. Weapons, ammunition and drugs were seized during the detention.

Blockades and crashes

After the detention, armed groups blocked roads in Matamoros and nearby localities, set vehicles on fire and scattered tire spikes. Afternoon classes were canceled in the city, and on October 31 crews were still removing burned trucks from the roads.

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According to Villarreal, five people were killed in two road crashes linked to the blockades. Their vehicles collided with burned trucks and other vehicles used to block the roads. Four of those killed were members of one family. A child who survived one of the crashes is in hospital and requires specialized care.

Investigation into girl’s death

The sixth victim was a seven-year-old girl who died from a gunshot wound; her mother was also injured. The governor said investigators are examining whether the shot that struck the child could have been fired from a State Guard helicopter involved in responding to the events. The investigation is being conducted by the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office.

After the unrest, federal forces were reinforced with 450 personnel and two army helicopters. State authorities said that highways had been cleared of obstacles by the morning of October 30 and traffic had resumed. Both detainees were taken to Mexico City, where they are being held by federal prosecutors for organized crime.

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