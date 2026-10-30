In Nigeria, the federal government has begun monthly payments of ₦50,000 to vulnerable households to mitigate the effects of the rising cost of living. The launch of the programme in Abuja was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Presidential support programme

The payments will be made under the presidential National Emergency Relief and Stabilization Intervention (NERSI). According to the minister, the initiative is intended to provide immediate financial support to millions of vulnerable Nigerians.

Doro said the programme was introduced because of global food inflation and rising prices of essential goods, which are putting pressure on household incomes. The government plans to periodically review the amount of assistance in light of changes in the cost of living and directly inform recipients about possible adjustments.

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Transfers through banks and mobile wallets

The ministry is working with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure the secure, timely and transparent transfer of funds. Beneficiaries will receive SMS messages from these companies requesting consent before money is credited to a bank account or mobile wallet.

The minister stressed that no application, payment or registration through intermediaries is required to access the assistance. He also urged citizens not to share PIN codes and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) with third parties, warning of the risk of fraud.

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