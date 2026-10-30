US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied Iran’s claim that it allegedly destroyed a US military unmanned surface vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. On October 30, the command said on social media platform X that all US military unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East are accounted for, including a squadron of advanced maritime drones patrolling the strait.

CENTCOM response

CENTCOM also noted that maritime drones in the Strait of Hormuz support the command’s defensive perimeter. The statement was a response to Iran’s assertion that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had allegedly destroyed a US unmanned surface vessel.

Earlier that day, the Iranian Navy reported destroying a “hostile unmanned vessel” operating east of the strait. It did not identify the vessel’s owner or operator, Anadolu Agency reports.

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Iran’s statements regarding tankers

The Iranian Navy also said that two tankers struck sea mines and caught fire after passing through areas Tehran considers restricted. At the same time, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they had stopped two tankers that, according to their claims, were attempting to pass through the strait via unauthorized routes.

The incidents are taking place amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

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