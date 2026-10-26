In the Pakistani city of Gujranwala, bride Saba Tufail died from a gunshot wound sustained while travelling home after her wedding reception. According to Dawn, police suspect a man whose marriage proposal had previously been rejected by the victim's family of carrying out the attack.

Attack on the way home

Saba Tufail, a resident of the New Gulshan Colony area, married Sufian, also a resident of Gujranwala, on Friday. The wedding reception was held on Saturday at a banquet hall in the Shalimar Town area on GT Road.

As the couple were driving home, their car was intercepted near Chungi No. 10 by two men on a motorcycle. According to police, after stopping the car, one of the attackers, identified as Sarfraz, forcibly got into the vehicle and shot the woman with a pistol. The bullet struck her in the chest, and the attackers fled on the motorcycle.

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The injured woman was taken to Gujranwala Hospital in critical condition, but died during treatment. Police and specialists from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency worked at the scene and collected evidence.

Case registered against three people

Gujranwala's Crime Control Department registered a case against three people: Sarfraz, his cousin Arub from the city of Wazirabad, and an unidentified accomplice. The case was opened on the complaint of the victim's brother, Ijaz Ahmed, under Articles 302, 311, 109 and 34 of Pakistan's Penal Code.

According to preliminary investigation findings, Saba Tufail was friends with Arub: both worked at a factory and visited each other at home. Investigators believe that Sarfraz met Saba at Arub's home and, after his marriage proposal was rejected, may have harboured resentment toward her and her family. The complainant also stated that Arub was present at the wedding event.

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