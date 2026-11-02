In South Korea, President Lee Jae Myung's job approval rating stood at 36.9% last week, increasing by 1.6 percentage points compared with the previous week. At the same time, the figure has remained below 40% for the tenth consecutive week.

Survey results

As Korea Herald reports, the survey was conducted by Realmeter among 2,515 adult respondents across the country from Monday through Friday last week. The share of those who negatively assessed the president's performance fell by 2.2 percentage points to 60.1%.

According to Realmeter, the increase in support may have been driven by the diplomatic results of the recent South Korea-Germany summit, as well as positive economic indicators. These included a current account surplus and government plans to expand housing supply in the Greater Seoul area.

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Party support

In a separate survey of 1,005 adults conducted on Thursday and Friday, support for the ruling Democratic Party rose by 2.3 percentage points to 38.3%. The rating of the main opposition People Power Party, by contrast, fell by 2.4 percentage points to 40.2%.

The margin of error for the presidential survey was 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, while that of the party survey was 3.1 percentage points. Both studies were commissioned by Asia Business Daily.

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