Man charged with attempted murder in Canberra — ABC News Australia

In Canberra, Australia, a 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary. According to police, he is suspected of shooting and stabbing another man in an apartment in the Lyneham district.

Attack in an apartment

As ABC News reports, the incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on August 9. Australian Capital Territory Police responded to a call reporting that a man had been stabbed in the head and shot in the leg.

According to investigators, the accused acted together with two other people. They allegedly forcibly entered the apartment, after which the man was wounded by a gunshot and a knife.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

The investigation was conducted by the police major crime unit. Law enforcement officers said that the 29-year-old man was on bail at the time of the incident. He is expected to appear in court on November 4.

Police are also continuing to establish the possible involvement of two other people who, according to investigators, may have been at the scene of the attack. People who may have information about the case were urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

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