In Bahawalpur, Pakistan, police have registered a murder case against Constable Wasim and his alleged accomplices in connection with the death of Nabila Bibi. As Dawn reports, the incident occurred on Sunday in the village of Muhammad-Naich, in the jurisdiction of Channigoth police station.

Statement by the deceased woman’s relative

Complainant Abid Hussain told police that he went with his relative Nabila Bibi to Constable Wasim. According to him, they wanted to complain about the alleged beating of Hussain’s 15-year-old son, Zain, during a volleyball tournament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hussain claims that Wasim, his cousin Shafiq, and other people beat Nabila Bibi, after which she died at the scene. These circumstances are the complainant’s version in the case.

Police actions

Channigoth police registered a murder case and sent the woman’s body for a forensic examination. According to police, the suspects left the scene.

Read us on