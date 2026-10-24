Seven killed in church shooting in Jordan — Anadolu Agency

In Jordan, unidentified armed men opened fire on those present during a funeral at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Hamudi, Karak. Seven people were killed and another 27 were injured, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Jordan's Public Security Directorate.

Attackers are being sought

According to Jordanian authorities, the shooting was carried out by unidentified individuals. State broadcaster Al-Mamlaka TV, citing an unnamed source, reported that two attackers got out of a car and began shooting during the funeral ceremony.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al-Faraya said that security forces are working around the clock to find the attackers. According to him, it is still too early to speak about the perpetrators of the attack and their affiliation. King Abdullah II promised the harshest punishment for those responsible for the attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction of Arab states

Representatives of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, as well as the League of Arab States and the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, condemned the attack.

League of Arab States Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy called attacks on places of worship an unacceptable terrorist act and a crime condemned by all standards. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the attack violated the sanctity of the place of worship, the deceased and the people who came to the funeral.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed support for Jordan in countering all forms of violence and terrorism. Saudi Arabia and the UAE rejected terrorism aimed at undermining Jordan's security, while Oman condemned violence against places of worship and the intimidation of civilians. Kuwait and Qatar supported Jordan's measures to preserve security and stability, while Bahrain supported efforts to find the attackers and hold them accountable.

Read us on