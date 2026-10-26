On the Thai island of Phuket, prolonged downpours early on Monday caused water flows that carried large rocks and mud into residential areas and tourist sites. According to the Bangkok Post, Phuket received up to 142.8 mm of rainfall over 24 hours.

Damage in Patong

Damage was recorded in Patong tambon in Kathu district. Water flows affected, among other places, Na-Nai 5 and Na-Nai 8 roads. Shopfronts were shattered, and many vehicles were flooded. A photo published by the Bangkok Post shows a car stuck in mud and rocks in Kathu district.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Temporary shelters

The Patong municipality opened temporary shelters for affected households at the municipal building, Wat Suwankhirivong School, and the Patong Bay Hill hotel. Workers cleared rocks, mud, and debris that accumulated after the downpours.

Heavy rain also caused flash floods in parts of the Mueang and Thalang districts of Phuket.

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