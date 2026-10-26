Pakistan launches subsidised wheat seed programme — Dawn

In Gilgit-Baltistan, a region of Pakistan, authorities have launched a programme to provide local farmers with certified wheat seeds at a 50% subsidy. The project is estimated to cost 140 million rupees, Dawn reports.

Seeds to be purchased in Punjab

According to Usman Ahmed, secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, high-quality certified seeds will be purchased in Punjab province under the programme. They are planned to be distributed among farmers in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

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The initiative is being implemented as part of the chief minister’s agricultural development initiative under the special instructions of Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. Ahmed said the regional authorities view this step as part of efforts to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency and support local farmers.

Registration through portal and agricultural offices

The agriculture department has opened an online portal for obtaining subsidised seeds. According to Ahmed, this mechanism is intended to make the process convenient and transparent. Farmers unable to use the portal can register through the offices of deputy directors of agriculture or agricultural officers in their districts.

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