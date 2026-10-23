Unknown armed men opened fire at a church during a funeral in Jordan’s Karak province. According to the state news agency Petra, several people were killed and injured in the shooting.

What is known about the attack

The incident occurred on Friday. As The National reports, Petra said the shooting took place during a funeral ceremony at a church. The identities of the attackers have not yet been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information about the victims

The report mentions several people killed and injured, but does not provide an exact number of casualties. Other circumstances of the shooting have also not been specified. The publication notes that information about the incident is still coming in.

Karak province is located approximately 100 kilometers from Jordan’s capital, Amman. The National article is dated October 23, 2026, and was updated at 12:11, as stated on the publication’s page.

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