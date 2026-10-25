Poll: MK has 48% support in eThekwini — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which is associated with former president Jacob Zuma, has 48% support in the eThekwini metropolitan municipality of Durban. According to the eNCA MarkData poll, reported by TimesLIVE, this result brings MK closer to an outright majority.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has 25.2% support in eThekwini. The African National Congress (ANC) figures, TimesLIVE notes, reflect a sharp decline in support for the party in 2024. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is the only other political force in the metro with more than 5% support.

DA leads in Tshwane

In the Tshwane metropolitan municipality, which includes South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria, the DA has 33.9%, while the ANC has 24.3%. According to the survey results, the DA will become the largest party in Tshwane but will not secure an outright majority.

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Economic Freedom Fighters, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus also have relatively strong results in Tshwane. According to the poll, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya, who represents ActionSA, is more than twice as popular as her party. All other candidates for Tshwane mayor have lower support than their respective parties.

Water and service delivery problems

Respondents in eThekwini and Tshwane place responsibility for problems with municipal service delivery on the ANC. They named water supply as one of the main problems in the two metropolitan municipalities. TimesLIVE also notes that a weak response to flood damage significantly weakened the ANC's position in eThekwini.

ANC candidates in both metropolitan municipalities are also hurt by the party's inability to decide on mayoral candidates. The survey was conducted from August 12 to September 10 among 6,000 scientifically selected registered voters who plan to vote in local elections on November 4. One thousand people were surveyed in each of the country's six largest metropolitan municipalities. The study was based on an assumed turnout of 48.8%, and the margin of error for each metropolitan municipality is about 3%.

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