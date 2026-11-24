Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on November 24 that it had struck a vessel in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement by the Iranian military

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel was traveling along an “illegal route” in an area north of the port of Khasab and south of the Strait of Hormuz. A statement circulated by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the vessel struck a sea mine and stopped.

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Warning for shipowners

The Iranian military called on shipowners and captains to comply with maritime safety rules, use authorized routes, and heed warnings from relevant authorities. The IRGC said this was necessary for the safety of navigation in the strait.

Situation in the strait

Iranian authorities have repeatedly reported tankers that, they claim, hit mines while traveling along routes that Tehran calls unauthorized. As Anadolu Agency notes, this is taking place amid Iran’s conflict with the United States and Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is a key route for international oil supplies.

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