In Israel, Unit 730 of the Shin Bet security service is set to take over the organization of security measures for Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot. Eisenkot is also the former chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

The role of Unit 730

Shin Bet’s Unit 730 is responsible for protecting Israel’s senior officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, it is set to assume responsibility for organizing security for Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party.

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Confirmation from sources

Senior sources confirmed to the publication on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, that Unit 730 is to take over these functions. As this is a planned change, the transfer of responsibility for organizing security had not yet been completed at the time of publication.

The Jerusalem Post marked the publication as developing. The available text does not provide a timeline, reasons for the planned change, or other details of its implementation. The sources that confirmed the information were not named.

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