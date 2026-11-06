Polish short-track skater Kamila Sellier is still unable to return to full training nine months after a fall at the Olympic Games in Milan, Italy. As Interia Sport reports, the athlete attempted to resume training on the ice, but her condition worsened.

Consequences of the fall on the ice

Sellier sustained the injury during the 1,500-meter quarterfinal race. A rival's skate cut her left cheek, eyelid and eyebrow, while there was a risk of irreversible damage to the eyeball. The athlete was also diagnosed with fractures of the facial skull bones.

The Polish athlete underwent two serious operations. She received a 3D-printed titanium mesh implant intended to stabilize the eyeball.

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Symptoms during the training camp

In July, during a training camp, Sellier developed double vision, followed by eye pain and headaches. After two months of skating training, she was forced to stop preparing. According to the athlete, she has only two headache-free days a week and is also unable to drive a car independently.

This coming Sunday, Sellier is due to arrive for another national team training camp, but she will probably not take part in training. Bartosz Pisarek, the sporting director of the Polish Speed Skating Association, explained that the team wants to support the athlete and preserve her sense of belonging to the group.

Reaction after the incident

According to Interia Sport, the Polish athlete's injury during the incident on the ice was caused by American Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was also involved in the fall. A few days later, she expressed regret over the incident. Sellier called on people not to attack her rival or show aggression toward her.

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