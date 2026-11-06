On November 5, 2026, NATO launched a marketplace for procuring counter-drone systems. Alliance countries will be able to order 16 pre-selected solutions from the catalogue without holding a separate tender, AeroTime reports.

The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), which will manage the marketplace, selected the companies Alta Ares, Axon Enterprise, Northrop Grumman, OSL UK and Quantum Systems. According to NATO, the proposed systems have already been used in Alliance countries and in Ukraine. These include stationary, transportable and mobile systems for protecting military facilities, critical infrastructure and units on the move.

Four protection scenarios

NCIA evaluated the proposals across four scenarios. Area protection involves covering an area with a diameter of up to 3 kilometres, including an airbase or logistics hub. For border protection, the systems must provide coverage along a 20-kilometre stretch.

The other two scenarios cover the protection of a convoy up to 300 metres long moving at speeds of up to 50 km/h, as well as point protection of a valuable asset or location — for example, a command post or military facility.

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Contract duration and additional testing

The framework contracts will be valid for 18 months from the date of signing and may be extended. NCIA plans to regularly hold new competitions to account for changes in drone technologies and counter-drone measures. NATO has also allocated €3.1 million for additional testing of the selected systems by Alliance countries or NATO commands.

France's Alta Ares stated that it had received six of the 16 lots for area and border protection. The company became the sole supplier selected for area protection in stationary, deployable and mobile configurations. At the same time, NATO has not yet published the full allocation of lots among all companies.

The framework agreements themselves are not supply orders: individual procurements will be made through subsequent contracts with the selected suppliers.

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