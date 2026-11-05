US Assistant Attorney General Dhillon resigns — The Hill

In the United States, Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, has resigned. Attorney General Todd Blanche said he had accepted her resignation. The Hill reports.

Attorney General's statement

Blanche said that Dhillon had led the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division for the past 18 months. According to him, she defended Americans' civil liberties and ensured that laws were enforced “without fear or favor.” The attorney general thanked her for her public service and wished her success in her future work.

As the outlet notes, Dhillon became one of the first major appointees of President Donald Trump to leave the Department of Justice. Her resignation was also the first major departure by a member of the administration following the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections.

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Work of the Civil Rights Division

Traditionally, this unit addresses discrimination, protects access to voting and oversees police departments found to have systematically used excessive force.

Critics argued that under Dhillon's leadership, the division's work changed direction. Stacey Young, head of Justice Connection, a group of former Justice Department employees, called Dhillon the most destructive, lawless and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in the department's history. This is the assessment of a representative of the organization.

On the eve of the midterm elections, Dhillon sent letters to election officials warning of possible prosecution over the administration of elections, including if noncitizens of the United States were able to vote. During her tenure, the department also suspended a number of court settlements reached under the Joe Biden administration, while the division began investigating universities over allegations of discrimination against white and Asian students.

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