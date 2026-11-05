UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he wants to revise the agreement on transferring sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The reason is Washington’s objections to the current format of the deal, The Guardian reports.

Talks with the United States

Burnham told The Economist magazine that London seeks to hold a “new discussion” with the United States regarding the archipelago, where the joint British-American military base on Diego Garcia is located. According to him, the United Kingdom is negotiating with the American side to alter the arrangement in line with its concerns.

The prime minister suggested that the parties could take into account the experience of the US agreement with Denmark concerning Greenland. Under that arrangement, Greenland remains Danish territory, while the United States can develop a significant military presence there, and its adversaries are barred from establishing their own bases on the island.

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Agreement with Mauritius

The original treaty, concluded by the government of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, provided for the transfer of sovereignty over the islands to Mauritius. The United Kingdom was to retain control of the base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease agreement.

Under the deal, Mauritius was to receive £165 million over the first three years, and £120 million annually from the fourth year. The arrangement was thrown into uncertainty after US President Donald Trump publicly spoke out against it. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting subsequently said that London had suspended payments to Mauritius while the British and American sides seek a compromise.

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