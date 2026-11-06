In the United States, President Donald Trump, speaking to journalists at the White House, said that a resolution to Russia's war against Ukraine could be very close. He said this on Thursday.

Meeting with Dmitriev

According to RMF24, citing Reuters, Trump said that he met with Kirill Dmitriev, the special representative of Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, the aggressor state. The US president also noted that he did not meet with the Ukrainian delegation that day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible agreement

Trump said that the agreement being worked out could concern not only Ukraine but all of Europe. According to him, broad participation by Europe is necessary to achieve it.

The American president called the potential agreement big and beautiful and said that everyone would be satisfied. He also said that it could encompass all of Europe.

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