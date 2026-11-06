Railway snow clearing intensified in Qiqihar after heavy snowfall — ECNS

In Qiqihar, in China’s Heilongjiang Province, railway stations intensified snow clearing after heavy snowfall to ensure the safe movement of passenger and freight trains. Snow fell on Wednesday and Thursday, so work was stepped up at stations along the Binzhou, Qibei, Pingqi and Funen lines, ECNS reports.

Clearing tracks and switches

Employees at Qiqihar stations, operated by China Railway Harbin Group, were promptly mobilized for snow removal. At Qiqihar Railway Station, tracks and switches were cleared around the clock using snow-removal equipment and shovels.

Snow was also removed from platforms, exits, entrances to waiting halls and underground passages. Announcements urging passengers to be careful while moving around were made more frequently.

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Emergency response at Fuyu Station

Following the snowfall, Fuyu Station launched an emergency response and organized snow clearing as it accumulated, said Guo Jia, the station’s deputy chief. Anti-slip mats and warning signs were placed near entrances, on overpasses and at platform edges, while staff were assigned to direct passengers.

Manual and mechanized methods were combined to clear key switches at the station. This was intended to maintain the reliable operation of the switches and the safe movement of trains.

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