Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at a conference of the ruling People’s Action Party that governing is not only about finding a balance between competing interests, but also about being prepared to tackle politically difficult issues. He also warned against populism and simplistic answers to problems, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Responsibility for decisions

Wong, who is also secretary-general of the People’s Action Party, spoke on October 25 at a party awards ceremony and conference. According to him, the ruling party cannot shy away from difficult decisions simply because they are unpopular, or promise voters what they want to hear while shifting the consequences onto future generations.

As examples of issues the authorities had to consider without delay, he cited housing, manpower and the review of politicians’ salaries. Wong said that in the case of political salaries, it would have been politically easier to avoid the issue, but he decided to explain the decision openly in parliament and take responsibility for it.

Energy and criticism of the opposition

The prime minister also mentioned Indonesia’s recent decision to reduce gas exports to Singapore. According to him, the country had prepared for such risks by investing in liquefied natural gas terminals, which make it possible to import fuel from different countries rather than relying only on pipelines.

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Singapore, Wong added, is also studying the potential of nuclear energy as a source of cleaner electricity. He stressed that concerns about nuclear energy should be taken seriously, but that this option should not be dismissed merely because it is difficult or controversial.

The ruling party’s position

Wong criticized the opposition Workers’ Party, saying that its approaches to housing policy and foreign labor had changed depending on the political situation. In his view, the government must consider the long-term consequences and the conflicting needs of different groups, rather than offer quick solutions.

At the same time, the prime minister said that a willingness to make difficult decisions does not mean the authorities believe themselves to be infallible. He called on the party to stay connected with citizens, take their experiences into account and adjust policies if they do not work as intended.

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