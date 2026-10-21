Prime Minister Wong meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince — The National

In the UAE, Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday, October 20. The meeting took place at the Zayed National Museum as part of the Singaporean head of government's official visit to the Emirates.

Topics of the meeting

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, representatives of the UAE and Singapore exchanged friendly views on the deeply rooted relations between the two countries. They also discussed the close partnership between the UAE and Singapore, which the media office described as an important component of bilateral ties.

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Museum tour

Following the meeting, Khaled bin Mohamed accompanied Lawrence Wong on a tour of the Zayed National Museum. Wong is in the UAE on an official visit, the media office said. The National reports on the event, citing the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

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