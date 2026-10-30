In South Korea, the approval rating for President Lee Jae-myung’s performance fell by one percentage point over the week to 39%. His work was assessed negatively by 49% of respondents, also one percentage point fewer than a week earlier, Korea Herald reports.

Survey results

The Gallup Korea survey was conducted from Tuesday through Thursday among 1,000 people aged 18 and older. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

In the previous survey, support for the president briefly returned to the 40% mark. Before that, since the beginning of September, it had remained below 40% in Gallup Korea polls.

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Reasons for ratings and party support

Among those who positively assess Lee Jae-myung’s performance, 17% cited diplomacy as the reason, 14% cited economic issues and living standards, and another 8% cited communication. Respondents with a negative assessment most frequently mentioned real estate policy, at 19%, as well as economic concerns, at 17%. Another 10% pointed to concerns over security and policy toward North Korea.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell by two percentage points to 35%, returning to the lowest level under the Lee Jae-myung administration recorded earlier this month. The rating of the main opposition People Power Party rose by two percentage points to 30%.

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