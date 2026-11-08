France’s Renault Group, together with Belgian company John Cockerill, is developing Forefront, a concept for a modular autonomous electric ground platform designed to carry out tasks in difficult and dangerous conditions. The platform is being developed for the needs of the French Army and is also being considered for civilian use.

Modular autonomous platform

Forefront is intended to combine Renault’s experience in the development and large-scale production of technological products with John Cockerill’s defense-sector expertise. According to Electrek, the platform is being developed with the aim of rapidly establishing production at a controlled cost.

The developers state that the vehicle will offer mobility, off-road capabilities, and the ability to autonomously travel across difficult terrain. Such equipment is expected to be able to remotely carry out logistics tasks in hard-to-reach areas and high-risk environments.

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Further testing

Renault Group CEO François Provost described the project as an example of applying the company’s industrial and technological experience in the field of unmanned ground vehicles. According to him, such platforms may have several uses in the military and civilian sectors.

Forefront currently exists mainly as a concept. The first prototypes are planned to be involved in exercises and testing in the coming months to further refine the platform.

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