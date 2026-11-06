In the United States, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has collected the five signatures from fellow party members needed to convene a meeting of the Senate Republican Conference. At the meeting, he wants to discuss postponing the faction's leadership elections scheduled for next week, The Hill reports.

Vote scheduled for Tuesday

Under conference rules, Senate Republican Policy Committee Chair Shelley Moore Capito must convene a meeting if a written request is signed by at least five senators. Republicans are already planning to gather on Tuesday morning to elect a new leadership team by secret ballot.

Johnson's letter indicates his intention to discuss postponing the vote before senators fill out secret ballots on the re-election of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other leadership members. Johnson chairs the Senate Budget Committee.

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Questions over Thune's re-election

According to a Senate Republican aide who spoke with the outlet, Johnson is seeking a delay after an adviser to President Donald Trump questioned the appropriateness of Thune's re-election. At the same time, no senator has publicly stated an intention to challenge him. The Hill notes that Thune remains popular among his Republican colleagues.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz called on the party to find new leaders after Republican election defeats. He said Republicans on Capitol Hill should not reward failure. According to The Hill, Republican losses will cost them control of at least seven seats in the next Congress.

Previously, Senate conservatives also tried to postpone leadership elections after the 2024 elections, when Republicans won four seats held by Democrats and gained the majority. That attempt was unsuccessful. In the current election cycle, Republicans raised more than $800 million to defend their Senate majority.

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