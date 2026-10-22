Syrian television channel Alikhbariah said that on the morning of October 22, Israeli military personnel entered the village of Jamla in the west of Syria’s Daraa province, deployed snipers on the roofs of residential buildings and opened fire in residential neighborhoods. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the Syrian broadcaster.

Raid in Jamla

According to Alikhbariah, during the ground raid, Israeli military personnel searched several homes in the village. The television channel claims that during the operation, the military fired indiscriminately in residential areas. No reports of deaths or injuries emerged immediately after the raid.

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Shelling near Abidin

A day before the raid, on October 21, Israeli tanks shelled the outskirts of the village of Abidin in the west of Daraa province, Alikhbariah reported. Anadolu Agency also noted that Israeli forces have repeatedly conducted raids in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024. According to the agency, Israel then declared the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement invalid and took control of the Syrian buffer zone.

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