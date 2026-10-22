In Israel, a minibus overturned on Route 353 near Sarigim, not far from Beit Shemesh, on the morning of October 22. Nine passengers were injured in the crash, one of whom is in serious condition.

Condition of the injured

A man aged about 30 sustained serious injuries. Another injured person, an 18-year-old passenger, suffered moderate injuries to several parts of the body. Medics assessed the condition of seven other people as mild.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Work of medics

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the Magen David Adom dispatch center in Jerusalem received a report of the crash at 6:03 a.m. Paramedics and emergency medical personnel who arrived at the scene found the minibus on its side and all passengers outside the vehicle.

Medical teams provided assistance to the injured at the scene, after which all nine were transported by ambulance to the Hadassah Medical Center in the Ein Kerem area of Jerusalem.

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