Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that together with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he had made several decisions to further support and strengthen the Indian-Polish partnership. He said this at a joint press conference in India during Tusk’s visit, who has been in the country since Wednesday, RMF24 reports.

Strategic relations

According to Modi, after bilateral relations were elevated to a strategic partnership, cooperation between India and Poland has accelerated over the past two years. He also stressed that friendship between the countries is based not only on diplomatic contacts, but also on a shared approach to humanity, kindness and compassion for others.

The Indian prime minister mentioned the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Youth Exchange Programme. According to him, it involves new generations in the friendly relations between the two peoples.

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Trade and supply chains

Modi positively assessed Tusk’s arrival in India together with a large business delegation. He expressed hope that the teams of both countries would work on building reliable supply chains and achieve the shared goal of doubling bilateral trade.

The Indian prime minister also announced plans to develop new partnerships in the areas of critical minerals, raw materials and coal gasification.

Statement on Ukraine

Modi said that India and Poland believe in the rule of law and democracy, and therefore it is necessary to strengthen institutions that promote development in these areas. Separately, he called for remembering what is happening in Ukraine and stated support for any efforts aimed at achieving peace.

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