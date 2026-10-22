The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that four vessels were simultaneously hit and caught fire in the northern part of the Arabian Gulf. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, which cites Reuters, the IRGC claims that these vessels were involved in illegal oil transshipment.

Statement on four vessels

The IRGC said that its forces tracked four vessels on Wednesday, October 21. The statement cited by the outlet does not specify the names or affiliation of these vessels and provides no other details regarding the circumstances of the strikes and fire.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents near the Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC Navy also said that three more vessels struck mines west of the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian body warned the U.S. military that the continuation of what the IRGC called provocations could trigger a broader response against U.S. bases in the region.

These reports are claims by the IRGC Navy, made public on October 22.

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