According to Der Spiegel, the trail in the case involving the leak of hundreds of thousands of emails and confidential documents from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party leads to the United States and a particular online milieu. The publication reported this on November 6 following its own investigation.

Documents have been online for more than two weeks

According to the magazine, hundreds of thousands of AfD emails and confidential documents have been online for around two and a half weeks. The published materials include minutes of party leadership meetings, membership lists, and correspondence.

The leak concerns AfD internal materials. The publication does not provide details about the contents of specific emails or documents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspected individuals

Der Spiegel describes the individuals to whom the investigation trail leads as suspected hackers. The publication does not present their possible involvement in the leak as an established fact.

The investigation links the possible origin of the leak to the United States and an online milieu that the publication characterizes as opaque. No other details about those possibly involved are available in the accessible description of the publication.

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