The District Court in Elbląg, Poland, imposed a combined sentence of three years in prison on Łukasz W. and one year and three months in prison on Stefan N. in a case concerning, among other things, the theft of a Lexus belonging to the family of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. As Interia reports, the verdict has not yet become final.

Court decision

The court found both men guilty of car theft. In Łukasz W.'s case, the court ruled in two cases, finding that the crimes had been committed within a short period of time, and imposed a combined sentence.

The time both convicted men spent in custody will be credited toward their sentences. The parties may appeal the decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Case circumstances

The Lexus belonging to Donald Tusk's family was stolen in September 2025 near the Polish prime minister's home in Sopot. The vehicle was found several hours after the theft was reported in one of the parking lots in Gdańsk.

Forty-year-old Łukasz W. and 43-year-old Stefan N. were detained in the case. They were accused of jointly committing the theft of the Lexus by burglary. Prosecutors also charged Łukasz W. with two other car thefts by burglary in Elbląg and Sopot, as well as using forged license plates on previously stolen vehicles.

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