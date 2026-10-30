In Pakistan, the Lahore High Court has appointed District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan as an officer on special duty. Previously, he served as the administrative judge of an anti-terrorism court.

Court order

Lahore High Court Registrar Abdur Rahim issued the relevant order on October 28. The document required Akram Khan to relinquish his duties at the anti-terrorism court by October 29.

The judge will subsequently serve as an officer on special duty in Lahore’s district courts until a new appointment. He will retain the pay and benefits provided for the position of a sessions judge.

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As Dawn reports, Akram Khan took up his post at Anti-Terrorism Court No. 4 on August 31 and worked there for about two months. Before his appointment in Lahore, he was a judge at a banking court in Sialkot.

Hammad Azhar case

Last week, Akram Khan heard the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader Hammad Azhar, related to an attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 unrest. Police requested an extension of his detention for investigative actions.

The judge rejected the request and remanded Azhar to judicial custody.

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