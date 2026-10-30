Lahore anti-terrorism court judge appointed officer on special duty — Dawn
In Pakistan, the Lahore High Court has appointed District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan as an officer on special duty. Previously, he served as the administrative judge of an anti-terrorism court.
Court order
Lahore High Court Registrar Abdur Rahim issued the relevant order on October 28. The document required Akram Khan to relinquish his duties at the anti-terrorism court by October 29.
The judge will subsequently serve as an officer on special duty in Lahore’s district courts until a new appointment. He will retain the pay and benefits provided for the position of a sessions judge.
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As Dawn reports, Akram Khan took up his post at Anti-Terrorism Court No. 4 on August 31 and worked there for about two months. Before his appointment in Lahore, he was a judge at a banking court in Sialkot.
Hammad Azhar case
Last week, Akram Khan heard the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader Hammad Azhar, related to an attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 unrest. Police requested an extension of his detention for investigative actions.
The judge rejected the request and remanded Azhar to judicial custody.