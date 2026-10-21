10 bodies with gunshot wounds found in Balochistan — Dawn

Ten bodies bearing signs of gunshot wounds have been found in four districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province over the past two days. Dawn reports.

Findings in Pasni and Kech

Four bodies were found in Pasni. The identity of one of the deceased was established: he was a student at the University of Gwadar who had been considered missing.

In the Selo-Kur area of Buleda tehsil in Kech district, police found two bodies and transported them to a hospital. At the time of publication, the identities of the deceased could not be established.

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Identified deceased in Washuk

Bodies were also discovered in the Washuk and Khuzdar districts. According to the publication’s sources, the man found near the Siahonzai power substation in the Basima area of Washuk district was identified as Muhammad Amir, a resident of Basima.

Another body was found a day earlier in the Mula Cross area of Huzarak Karak locality in Khuzdar district.

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