Five questioned in Durban over murder and attacks — TimesLIVE

In Durban, South Africa, police are holding five men aged 19 to 46 for questioning as part of an investigation into murder, attempted murder and attacks on foreign nationals. They were detained on Friday afternoon during protests near the Home Affairs Department offices on Che Guevara Street in the Umbilo area, TimesLIVE reports.

Investigation into the attacks

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the detainees may assist the investigation in several cases related to attacks on foreign nationals in the city.

These cases include an attack on a foreign national in Durban’s central business district on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officers are also investigating the murder of a foreign national who, according to preliminary information, was beaten to death in the area on Thursday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another assault case

Investigators are also looking into an assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. According to police, on Thursday morning a group of people taking part in a march in the Berea area allegedly attacked two foreign nationals.

Netshiunda said the five men were being processed at a police station, and further information would be provided as the investigation progresses. Police are also searching for other people believed to be involved in violence and other criminal activity during the marches.

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