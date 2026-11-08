In Bellville, Cape Town, South Africa, four men were killed in a shooting at a taxi rank. A seven-year-old child and another man were also injured, TimesLIVE reports.

Shooting at the rank

According to police, the attack occurred on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the section of the taxi rank from which intercity routes depart. Four armed people arrived there in two cars and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the attackers fired several shots. Four men died at the scene, while a man and a seven-year-old child were injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

Detectives from the provincial unit investigating taxi-related violence have launched an investigation into the shooting. Bellville police have registered cases of murder and attempted murder.

Law enforcement officers also seized a firearm linked to a taxi driver. As of the time of publication, no arrests had been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

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