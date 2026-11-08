Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated American Ben Shelton in the Paris Masters final on November 8, winning 7:6 (5), 7:5. The world No. 3 claimed the ninth ATP Masters 1000 title of his career.

As The Guardian reports, Alcaraz controlled the game from the baseline and became the first Spaniard to win the tournament since David Ferrer in 2012.

First-set tiebreak

The first set remained even until the tiebreak. Shelton sent the ball beyond the baseline three times following forehand shots, allowing Alcaraz to win the set.

In the second set, the American took a 3:2 lead, capitalizing on two double faults by his opponent and inaccurate topspin shots. In the following game, Shelton extended his lead with two aces.

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Alcaraz's late surge

Alcaraz broke serve to level the score at 4:4. He hit two cross-court winners, while Shelton first sent a forehand into the net and then hit the ball out.

At 6:5, Shelton was serving to stay in the match, but again made two forehand errors. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz finished the match with an accurate down-the-line backhand.

The Spaniard called the meeting with Shelton one of the toughest challenges in modern tennis. It was Alcaraz's first Paris Masters victory in six attempts. After the tournament, he is set to compete at the ATP Finals and later in the Davis Cup Finals.

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