54 bodies found in Mali after attacks — The Hindu

The Malian Armed Forces said they found 54 bodies after attacks on camps in the country’s northeast. The attacks occurred last weekend in the Ménaka region. The Hindu reports.

Death toll rises

A military statement dated October 24 said the updated death toll had risen by six people. The military also said that the victims were buried at the site.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the armed forces, nine survivors were evacuated to the city of Ménaka. The statement provided no further details about their condition.

Attacks on camps

The attacks took place in the troubled Ménaka region in northeastern Mali. According to the publication, armed men likely arrived at the camps on motorcycles and opened fire. These camps were mainly inhabited by members of the Daoussahak community.

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