In Nepal, rescuers have found the bodies of two Japanese climbers who had been considered missing for more than a week on the remote Himalayan peak of Gangapurna West. The bodies were found at an altitude of about 6,300 meters, The Japan Times reports.

Attempt at a first ascent

The climbers were attempting the first ascent of the 7,140-meter Gangapurna West in alpine style. Contact with them was lost after October 15.

The search operation began after they did not return to base camp as planned on October 18. Kumar Chhetri of Cosmo Adventure, the company that provided logistical support for the expedition, said that the search team initially saw the sites of their camps and, a few days later, found a backpack and ropes.

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Bodies transported to Kathmandu

The climbers’ bodies were recovered and transported to Kathmandu. Further steps will depend on the decision of their families, Chhetri said.

In Nepal, 462 peaks are open for climbing, and around 100 of them have still not been climbed.

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