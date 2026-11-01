In South Africa, two women were killed and another five people were injured in a collision involving several vehicles on the N1 highway near Kranskop in Limpopo province. The crash occurred on Sunday on the section between the accident-prone area and the Modimolle exit in the Waterberg district, TimesLIVE reports.

Collision involving four vehicles

Four vehicles were involved in the crash: three sedans and an SUV. Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tshifhiwa Dali said that, according to preliminary information, the accident involved two separate head-on collisions.

According to him, a seven-seater Toyota SUV collided head-on with a Kia sedan. Then, as other vehicles attempted to avoid the first crash, another head-on collision occurred involving a Kia Picanto and an Audi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information on the victims

Two women were confirmed dead at the scene. Three people — two men and a woman — sustained serious injuries. Another man was in critical condition and was awaiting helicopter evacuation at the time of the report, while a woman sustained minor injuries.

The northbound direction of the N1 was temporarily closed from the Kranskop toll gate. Traffic was diverted through the town of Modimolle via the R33, with a subsequent exit onto the R101. Authorities urged drivers to exercise particular caution, follow detour signs and allow for possible delays.

Read us on