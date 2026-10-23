In Cheongju, South Korea, a middle school student was allegedly beaten by other students after information about sexually explicit deepfakes featuring female classmates spread at the school, police said. The victim was hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

Investigation into the attack

As Korea Herald reports, two students who were friends with one of the girls whose images may have been used to create the content allegedly attacked the student on a path behind the school on Monday. The Cheongwon Police Station in Cheongju is investigating the assault without detaining the suspects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deepfake investigation

According to police, the student allegedly created sexually explicit deepfakes using photographs of female students taken without their consent. The possible creation of such content became known on October 16, when one of the girls discovered the images.

Law enforcement officers also found indications that the student may have used screenshots of video calls with several female students and photographs taken from behind to create the content. Investigators believe he allegedly distributed the materials online. Police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the student on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

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