In South Korea, police found the body of a woman aged between 70 and 79 at the home of a man aged between 60 and 69, whom she had previously repeatedly reported for stalking. As Korea Herald reports, the woman was reported missing at about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement officers tracked her mobile phone and found the body in the man's home, where he was unconscious at the time.

Previous reports to police

In June, the woman contacted police, reporting that the man had been waiting near her workplace. Law enforcement officers subsequently issued a restraining order against him.

In July, police again received a stalking report and temporarily detained the man. Law enforcement officers asked prosecutors to seek an arrest warrant from a court, but prosecutors did not do so.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Health condition and electronic device

According to local TV channel MBN, prosecutors cited the man's health condition and his promise not to stalk the woman again. Officials said he had stage four cancer and that the prognosis for his life expectancy was unfavorable.

The man had a temporary order to wear an electronic device to track his movements. According to the outlet, the crime occurred two weeks after the device was removed. The woman was reportedly under Category A police monitoring for people at high risk of becoming victims of stalking, domestic or intimate partner violence. Police said they warned her last month about the upcoming removal of the device.

Read us on