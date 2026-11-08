Suspect in threats against Pope Leo XIV detained in Argentina — RMF24

In Argentina, a person suspected of making death threats against Pope Leo XIV has been detained. Argentina’s intelligence service SIDE reported this ahead of the pontiff’s planned arrival in the country, RMF24 reports.

Response of the services

According to SIDE, information about the threats was passed to the counterterrorism unit of the Argentine Federal Police. Law enforcement officers then detained the suspected person less than 24 hours after receiving information about the potential threat.

Argentina’s intelligence service stated that the security services acted promptly. The name of the detained person, the place of detention and the nature of the threats were not disclosed in the statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Pope’s visit to Argentina

Pope Leo XIV has been in Uruguay since Friday and is expected to arrive in Argentina on Sunday afternoon local time. This will be the first visit by the head of the Catholic Church to the country since John Paul II’s trip in 1987.

During his stay in Argentina, the pontiff plans to visit Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján near the capital. On Wednesday, he is expected to leave for Peru, continuing his trip through South American countries.

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